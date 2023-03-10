Open in App
Foxborough, MA
WWLP

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announces retirement

By Ashley Shook,

4 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Devin McCourty, safety for the New England Patriots, has announced his retirement.

The New England Patriots made the announcement Friday afternoon. McCourty played 13 seasons with the New England Patriots. He played the most defensive snaps across the league since entering the NFL in 2010 with 12,506.

Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’

As a 12-time team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion, he is finishing his career with a total of 938 tackles, three sacks, 110 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

“It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance.  I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

