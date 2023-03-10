Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KYLD WiLD 94.9

WATCH: 'Mystery Goats' Run Free Through California Streets

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljev8_0lEnLjaj00
Photo: EyeEm

Four happy goats were seen running freely through the streets of San Francisco on Wednesday, and no one knows where they came from or how they got there! According to SF Gate , the goats were frolicking around the "South Beach neighborhood near Rincon Hill Dog Park." Residents attempted to corral them with no such luck. Someone eventually called San Francisco's Animal Care & Control when one of the goats ran into traffic. Genevieve Church , executive director of City Grazing (a local non-profit that owns herds of goats) commented on the sighting.

"It's a really weird one. At this point, the only thing I know is that they weren't ours. But it's really odd because there just aren't that many goat grazing companies that will work in San Francisco." Church mentioned the possibility of the goats escaping a meat truck before being slaughtered, but given the quantity, she believes that they belong to a private owner. A Reddit user was able to capture video footage of the goats running through the region.

In the video, viewers can see the goats running in and out of traffic, through city parks, and along sidewalks as locals try and keep them from the streets .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
San Francisco high rise under shelter in place as wind shatters windows
San Francisco, CA23 hours ago
Video shows glass falling from SF skyscraper after window broken due to intense wind gusts
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Inspection Of California Warehouse Leads To Chilling Discovery
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chinatown Braces for a Potential Wave of Lawsuits Targeting Small Businesses
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Why these former Bay Area residents don't regret leaving California
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
This Bay Area arcade taqueria is going to take over the world
Oakland, CA1 day ago
There’s an abandoned octagon house hidden in the San Francisco woods
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Parasite outbreak blamed for killing hundreds of Bay Area pigeons, with dead birds spotted in Woodside
Woodside, CA3 days ago
A mysterious white sand fell on Martinez. Now residents fear their soil is unsafe.
Martinez, CA2 days ago
SFPD ID’s Body Found In Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Falling glass prompts shelter-in-place orders for Financial District highrise
San Francisco, CA23 hours ago
The Presidio Is Getting a New Mediterranean Restaurant
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Closing Drug Markets Citywide
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Anti-trans encounter in San Francisco caught on camera
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Rain causes crumbling hillside in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Partially-paralyzed man at Oakland care facility shot dead in room
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Jose residents say Buddhist temple will bring traffic, noise
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Wildflower Superblooms Explode in SF Parks After a Winter of Big Rains
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
‘Severe' collision with injuries on CA-17 in Los Gatos
Los Gatos, CA1 day ago
Where to Find the Safest Places to Be During an Earthquake in San Francisco: Tips and Guidelines for Residents
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
A noisy fight over student parties amplifies California housing crisis
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Teen stabbed on Muni bus was attacked by 4 suspects: SF police
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Valentina is Home!
Alameda, CA4 days ago
Tree crushes Tesla, rain causes dangerous driving in Bay Area
Oakland, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy