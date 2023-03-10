WATCH: 'Mystery Goats' Run Free Through California Streets

Photo: EyeEm

Four happy goats were seen running freely through the streets of San Francisco on Wednesday, and no one knows where they came from or how they got there! According to SF Gate , the goats were frolicking around the "South Beach neighborhood near Rincon Hill Dog Park." Residents attempted to corral them with no such luck. Someone eventually called San Francisco's Animal Care & Control when one of the goats ran into traffic. Genevieve Church , executive director of City Grazing (a local non-profit that owns herds of goats) commented on the sighting.

"It's a really weird one. At this point, the only thing I know is that they weren't ours. But it's really odd because there just aren't that many goat grazing companies that will work in San Francisco." Church mentioned the possibility of the goats escaping a meat truck before being slaughtered, but given the quantity, she believes that they belong to a private owner. A Reddit user was able to capture video footage of the goats running through the region.

In the video, viewers can see the goats running in and out of traffic, through city parks, and along sidewalks as locals try and keep them from the streets .