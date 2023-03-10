Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Rams release OLB Leonard Floyd

By Cameron DaSilva,

5 days ago
Leonard Floyd is going to join the crop of players hitting free agency this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams plan to release Floyd today.

It was previously reported that the Rams would try to trade Floyd and if they couldn’t find a taker, they would release him. It seems no one was willing to give up anything for the Rams pass rusher so he’ll be released instead.

If the Rams make him a traditional release rather than a post-June 1 cut, they will take on $19 million in dead money and save $3 million in cap space this year. If he’s a post-June 1 release, they would save $15.5 million but they wouldn’t get the added space until after June 1.

Floyd joined the Rams in 2020 and has been a valuable contributor on the edge, recording at least nine sacks in each of those three seasons. He topped out at 10.5 sacks in 2020 before finishing with 9.5 in 2021 and 9.0 this past season.

The Rams gave Floyd a four-year contract worth $64 million in 2021 but he’ll wind up playing only two years on that deal.

With Floyd on his way out, the Rams’ top edge rusher is Michael Hoecht, who transitioned from defensive tackle at the end of last season. Needless to say, this move really hurts their pass rush.

UPDATE (4:02 p.m. ET): The Rams made his release official on Friday.

