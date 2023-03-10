Purdue advances to Big Ten semifinals, beats Rutgers 70-65

As the clock wound down, the game got more and more physical.

A controversial dead ball technical foul called on Zach Edey gave Rutgers a glimmer of hope late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The No. 1 seeded Purdue men’s basketball team (27-5) got their revenge on ninth-seeded Rutgers (19-14) as they won 70-65 in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center on Friday afternoon.

Gillis had a team-leading 20 points with nine rebounds. Edey captured his 24th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The second half started with a back-and-forth battle with each team trading buckets for 11 lead changes in the game.

This contest was the first for the Boilermakers in the tournament, after their No. 1 seed granted them a double-bye. The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan in a Thursday contest 62-50.

Two Purdue fouls early into the second half allowed Rutgers to capitalize with two buckets of its own to lead by 4 points.

Just when the Scarlet Knights were about to take all of the momentum to start the second half, Gillis hit a 3-point shot to tie the game that made the mostly-Purdue-fan United Center crowd roar.

Unlike the first half, 3-point shooting turned around in the second. A made 3-point shot from Jenkins Jr. in the first half gave the Boilermakers a spark, and from there, Purdue went on a 6-0 run highlighted by junior guard Mason Gillis making two buckets, to cut the lead down to 4 points.

“We missed open shots, but the guys that are missing them, I believe in him, and I think they’re going to make the next one,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “I think that’s always a positive and good collective thought as a staff.”

Jenkins’ and Gillis’ shots from deep were the only successful ones for the Boilers of the half.

Purdue shot 35% from beyond the arc, going 5 for 10 in the last 20 minutes.

Purdue senior guard David Jenkins Jr. hit the first two 3-point shots on consecutive Purdue drives and junior guard Ethan Morton made it three in a row giving Purdue a 4-point lead, its largest of the game, and forcing a Rutgers timeout.

“Offensively, he had two big 3s at Wisconsin and had two big 3s today, so it’s great to see them step up and knock those shots down,” Painter said. “Both of those guys have been great, that's what a great team does.”

Four fouls in 20 seconds against the Scarlet Knights, allowed the Boilermakers to capitalize with an Edey dunk to expand its lead to 5 points with six and a half minutes to go in the game. Paul Mulcahy and Rutgers’ tallest player at 6-11, Clifford Omoruyi, found themselves in foul trouble with more than 10 minutes left.

The Knights sent the Boilers to the line 13 times, giving them 19 points from the line. Cale McConnell fouled out, and three other Knights finished in foul trouble.

Rutgers fell into a three-minute scoring drought not even being able to make free throws as the Purdue carnage continued with a 6-0 run to put the Boilermakers up by 7 points.

Edey continued to pour it on for the Boilers scoring a quick 4 points to make it an 8-point game with 3 minutes left to go. However, the Scarlet Knights defense kept the Boilermakers from passing the half-court line with a tenacious full-court press.

“The defense is one of the game’s best,” Gillis said. “We work on the press breaker, but it’s still tough added on with the real life game. We’ve got a lot more to work on.”

It was deja vu for Purdue junior guard Mason Gillis as he made another shot-clock beating basket to seemingly seal the game for Purdue But, a late 3-point shot made by Rutgers brought the game back to two possessions with less than a minute to go.

A free-throw from freshman guard Braden Smith officially sealed it for Purdue as the Boilermakers held on to win 70-65. Purdue will advance to the Tournament semi-final tomorrow where they will play either 13th-seeded Ohio State or fourth-seeded Michigan State Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. This game will be aired on CBS.