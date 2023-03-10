Lady Gaga Has A New Wax Figure & It's Truly Stunning

Photo: Getty Images

Just in time for the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12th, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled its latest Lady Gaga wax figure. For the newest edition, Gaga is dressed in her stunning ensemble from the 2019 Oscars, where she took home the award for Best Original Song.

The wax figure was inspired by the dramatic Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the event and also features black gloves and the Tiffany Diamond she wore. (Fun fact: the 128.54-carat diamond has only been worn to three major awards ceremonies in its 142-year history per Elle ). All of Gaga's tattoos on her upper back and arms have also been recreated for a detailed portrayal of the beloved star, according to a press release.

Check out the photos of Gaga's latest wax figure below:

Photo: Madame Tussads (Madame Tussauds USA)

Photo: Madame Tussads (Madame Tussauds USA)

Photo: Madame Tussads (Madame Tussauds USA)

“Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible,” said Tom Middleton , General Manager at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. “It made the most sense to have her Hollywood figure be inspired by the night she was nominated for Best Actress and took home the award for Best Original Song for "Shallow." To top it all off, her figure will be photographed at the famed Roosevelt Hotel, home to the first ever Academy Awards.”

For this year's Oscars, Gaga is reportedly set to attend but she, unfortunately, won't be performing her nominated song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick . As everyone knows, she's busy filming the Joker sequel and "didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to."