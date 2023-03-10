Open in App
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle

By Cameron Jourdan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkZPJ_0lEmr6NI00
Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake about it, Jordan Spieth’s second round at the 2023 Players Championship was a whirlwind.

It started with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes early Friday morning at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Then came a bogey. A double. Another bogey. Another double.

Standing on the ninth tee, his final hole of the day, Spieth was 2 over for the tournament and 5 over in the second round. He likely needed birdie to guarantee a weekend tee time. He smacked his tee shot, which curved to the right, on the par 5, and it was heading toward the water.

Good thing for Spieth, a fan’s knee was in the way. Instead of likely bouncing into the lake right of the ninth, it bounced back into the fairway.

Spieth proceeded to hit his approach shot short right of the green, and in typical Spieth fashion chipped in for eagle. He’s at even-par 144 and will make the weekend.

“I got an extremely lucky break on 9 or I wouldn’t be playing the weekend,” Spieth said. “Trying to get that guy’s information and see literally whatever he wants this weekend because everything from here on out is because it hit him.”

Kudos to the fan, too, who gave the glove Spieth handed him after the mishap to a kid.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL24 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Concession Worker Robs PGA Tour Golfer During Tournament
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers selfishness could screw Packers 1 last time
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect has died at 20
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy