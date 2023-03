Max & Erma’s announced they are closing their location in Cranberry Township.

According to a news release, this means all of their remaining items are being sold.

PHOTOS: Max & Erma’s auctioning off remaining items after closing Cranberry Township location

Anyone interested will have the chance to bid on items in an online auction on Tuesday, March 14.

The auction includes local memorabilia, kitchen equipment, furniture, supplies and the 12 foot long boat hanging from the ceiling.

The public is welcome to attend a pre-auction inspection on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 936 Sheraton Drive in Mars.

Bidding will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: