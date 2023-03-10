Dolphins Make Decision On Tua Tagovailoa's Future With Team

Photo: Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly informed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that they will pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network 's Mike Garafolo on Friday (March 10).

Tagovailoa will be guaranteed $23.2 million for the 2024 season as part of the move, which provides the latest example of the team's plans for the 25-year-old to be its long-term option at quarterback. The former Alabama standout was selected by the Dolphins at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and had the best season of his career, despite being limited by injuries, including multiple concussions , in 2022.

Tagovailoa threw for a career-best 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns on 259 of 400 passing, while leading Miami to an 8-5 record in 13 starts. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the team's May 1 deadline to decide on whether to exercise Tagovailoa's fifth-year option during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.

“Like any other player, you factor in every variable,” McDaniel said via the Miami Herald . “When you’re talking about those types of decisions, I think it’s important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player — Tua — that both parties really want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins.

“So, what’s the best way to really engineer that or help manifest that? Well, those are the things that we’re kind of weighing in terms of the various options with the same desired end as Tua would like. You factor in everything as best you can. But it’s part of the game that we’re all involved in, is there is some unknown. So, you weigh those and you press forward and make the best decision possible for the organization.”

Both McDaniel and general manger Chris Grier had publicly committed to Tagovailoa as the Dolphins' starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 NFL season prior to the team's reported decision to exercise his fifth-year option on Friday.