T.J. Holmes’ Family Guide: Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig, 3 Kids and More

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made headlines in late 2022 when they were caught cozying up to each other — despite their respective marriages.

In the wake of the drama, the former Good Morning America coanchors’ families found themselves at the center of a scandal that has no end. Since their relationship was exposed in November 2022, Holmes and Robach have only continued to get more and more serious, packing on the PDA from New York and Los Angeles to Miami and Mexico. Though the former ABC personalities were ousted from the network in January 2023 amid the controversy, they have managed to stay steadfast in their romance — which came as a devastating blow to Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig .

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her [daughter Sabine],” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a January 2023 statement just days after Holmes filed for divorce. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The attorney added: “We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in October 2010 and welcomed Sabine just over two years later. In addition to Sabine, the former CNN correspondent is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson . (Robach, for her part, shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmother of estranged husband Andrew Shue ’s three sons.)

“[Marilee] did not know [T.J.] was having an affair ,” a source exclusively told Us n March 2023, lamenting her disappointment with “his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

Additionally, the insider shared, Fiebig is “upset it’s not just a fling … it’s a relationship that is going strong.”

“[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back,” the source told Us at the time. “She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

As Holmes’ relationship with his youngest child, the daddy-daughter duo were spotted holding hands at the airport in February 2023. The journalist had just touched down in New York after a PDA-filled vacation in Mexico with Robach .

One month prior, Fiebig celebrated their daughter’s 10th birthday via Instagram.

“And then she’s 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world,” the immigration attorney wrote alongside two sweet photos of the little girl. “Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love. I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn’t take it. 💞 #januarybaby.”

