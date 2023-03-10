Open in App
Orange County, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Middle Hope Fire Department honors its female firefighters for Women's History Month

By Blaise Gomez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmpV9_0lElkioj00

The Middle Hope Fire Department in Orange County is honoring the service of its nine female firefighters this Women’s History Month.

They include three social members and six active-duty members – two who are interior qualified.

There are also two mother-daughter duos who volunteer.

The women say they’re proud to break barriers and show others that women can be and are firefighters, too.

"I had one little girl, it was a car accident, she was tugging on her mother’s shirt saying, ‘Mommy. That’s a girl.’ I said, absolutely. You can do this when you get older," said Middle Hope firefighter Donna Corkery.

The department is sharing its female firefighters’ photos each day for the month of March on its Facebook page to highlight their volunteerism.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the department can call 845-562-1062 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, NY newsLocal Orange County, NY
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY1 day ago
Controversial Clovewood development issued 9th DEC violation in South Blooming Grove
Blooming Grove, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heated Paterson City Council meeting nearly leads to blows between 2 city officials
Paterson, NJ9 hours ago
Jersey Proud: Official charter for an American Legion Auxiliary Unit is now in Essex County
Belleville, NY8 hours ago
School scholarship dedicated to young gun violence victim now offering $20,000 grant to students
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Vigil to be held Thursday in Mamaroneck to show support for statewide housing legislation
Mamaroneck, NY14 hours ago
'Come here and feel comfortable.' Female-led Hanna Wigs helps women facing hair loss
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
New York City Fire Museum's colonial exhibit takes visitors back in time
New York City, NY13 hours ago
NYC students call on Mayor Adams to cut funding for school officers
New York City, NY34 minutes ago
Minimally invasive heart surgery leaves less scaring, faster recovery
Newburgh, NY13 hours ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY13 hours ago
City of Newburgh officials face scrutiny for alleged cover up to improve image
Newburgh, NY13 hours ago
St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center performs first use of new heart valve tool
Roslyn, NY10 hours ago
FBI, Homeland Security, local police seen investigating Peekskill home
Peekskill, NY11 hours ago
Battle continues over proposed Riverdale homeless shelter
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
Advocates call on mayor to speed up construction for Rikers Island replacements
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
White Plains Hospital opens new lab to expand testing, treatments for patients
White Plains, NY16 hours ago
New mandate gives families in NYC homeless shelters one-stop access to mental health services
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Officials: 5 people suffer fentanyl overdose at Shops at Riverside mall
Hackensack, NJ10 hours ago
Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
Winner crowned in Brain Bee student competition
White Plains, NY8 hours ago
A look back at how Westchester County Center played a role in battling COVID-19
White Plains, NY13 hours ago
Former state Sen. Ron L. Rice dies at 77
Newark, NJ12 hours ago
Police: 200 gallons of liquid chemicals stolen from Newark chemical plant
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Federal investigation sought in Paterson police shooting death of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ44 minutes ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy