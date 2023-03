thedepauw.com

3% Tuition Increase Raises 2023-24 Cost to Nearly $72,000 By Mariam Lobjanidze, 4 days ago

By Mariam Lobjanidze, 4 days ago

DePauw’s cost of attendance is nearly $72,000 for the 2023-24 academic year due to a 3% increase in tuition, room and board, according to an ...