Recall Alert: YETI Recalls Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Due to Magnet Hazard

YETI has recalled 1.9 million soft coolers and gear cases due to a magnet ingestion hazard, announced the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to the recall notice, the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

There have been 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death, they said.

The recalled products, which were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports +Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online, involve the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case.

The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product. Visit www.yeti.com for instructions on returning the product free of charge for the choice of a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value.







