Evacuation warning issued for Area 13 in Merced

By Marcela Chavez,

4 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation warning for Area 13, and urges people to prepare to leave in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels.

Officials with the City of Merced say the following streets are impacted by the evacuation warning:

  • Pecos Ct
  • Maverick Ln
  • Bianchi Ct
  • Maverick Ln
  • Oakley Ave
  • Barton Ct
  • Hayes Wy
  • Mix Ct
  • Bianchi Ln
  • Bannon Ln
  • Dillon Ln
  • Autry Wy
  • Masterson Ln
  • Ritter Ln
  • Devonwood Dr
  • Dogwood Ct
  • Lynn Pl
  • Castle Pl
  • Pira Dr
  • Arbor Pl
  • June Ct
  • Evelyn Ct
  • Evelyn Av
  • Julie Dr
Evacuation Zone Area 13 – City of Merced Facebook Page

Sandbags

Sandbags are available from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at The City of Merced Purchasing Building, 2525 O Street.

City officials ask the public to enter from O and 25th Streets. Availability will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For directions to the Purchasing Building and a list of sand locations, visit the City’s Storm Information Webpage .

Expect to fill and transport your sandbags, please bring a shovel. Sandbags are heavy. Please be prepared to lift more than 50 pounds.

To monitor creek flows, visit the California Nevada River Forecast Center at cnrfc.noaa.gov

To prepare for a possible evacuation:

  • Prepare a family plan and have emergency telephone numbers available.
  • Assemble a disaster supply kit with enough food, water, and other supplies for at least 72 hours. For a complete list, visit, ready.gov/kit
  • Gather essential items, including important documents (insurance policies, identification cards, bank account records, birth certificates, passports)
  • Be sure to bring essential medications with you.
  • Prepare to relocate to a safe location and share your location with family and friends.
  • Move vehicles off roadways to allow emergency vehicles access and to prevent flood damage.

If you evacuate:

  • Gather all family members.
  • Gather all pets.
  • Unplug all appliances
  • Move portable appliances and electronics to higher ground
  • Turn off lights in your home
  • Lock your home
  • Move all vehicles off roadways to allow emergency vehicles access and to prevent flood damage

Stay informed:

Additional Resources:

