Open in App
Ophir, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Earthquake in San Juan County measures 3.6 magnitude, felt in Ophir

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfZ3L_0lEkxUsF00

An earthquake measuring 3.6 in San Juan County was felt Friday morning in neighboring San Miguel County, specifically in the town of Ophir. The quake was measured about 7 a.m. Friday between Silverton and Rico.

It was felt in Ophir with rumblings and reports of a loud noise. A second earthquake of 2.2 magnitude was documented about 8 a.m.

San Miguel County

There are no injuries or damage reported. San Miguel Sheriff's Office deputies checked with residents in and around Ophir after the first quake was reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Miguel County, CO newsLocal San Miguel County, CO
Norwood community fills sandbags to prepare for possibility of flooding
Norwood, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rain and snow increase tonight through Wednesday
Grand Junction, CO22 hours ago
CBI seeks information on 2009 cold case in Ignacio
Ignacio, CO1 day ago
Authorities ask for help in Colorado cold case for father of 4
Ignacio, CO1 day ago
24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado as week's first wintery wave hits
Silverton, CO1 day ago
Arrest made in January Grand Junction bank robbery
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
More rain and snow on the way after a dry Tuesday
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Durango, CO5 days ago
One overdose turned Durango teens into activists
Durango, CO2 days ago
Red-tailed hawk released in Durango after rehabilitation
Durango, CO4 days ago
Another 19 Local Colorado Stores Closing Down For Good
Telluride, CO3 days ago
Big names set to fill Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Telluride, CO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy