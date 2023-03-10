West Lafayette
Change location
See more from this location?
West Lafayette, IN
Scarlet Nation
Big Ten Tournament - Purdue 70, Rutgers 65
By Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload Basketball Columnist,5 days ago
By Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload Basketball Columnist,5 days ago
The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0