Asbarez News

Misserlian Family’s Contribution to KZV School Endowment Exceeds $1 Million after New $500,000 Gift By Asbarez Staff, 5 days ago

By Asbarez Staff, 5 days ago

KZV Pre-School to be Named After Ovsanna Misserlian. SAN FRANCSICO—The Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan School in San Francisco announced that Mr. and Mrs. Mihran Misserlian and Mr. ...