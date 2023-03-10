Open in App
Asbarez News

Misserlian Family’s Contribution to KZV School Endowment Exceeds $1 Million after New $500,000 Gift

By Asbarez Staff,

5 days ago
KZV Pre-School to be Named After Ovsanna Misserlian. SAN FRANCSICO—The Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan School in San Francisco announced that Mr. and Mrs. Mihran Misserlian and Mr....
