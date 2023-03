alaskapublic.org

Jessie Holmes wins Iditarod’s First Musher to the Yukon Award By Tegan Hanlon, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, 5 days ago

By Tegan Hanlon, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, 5 days ago

Jessie Holmes and his 12-dog team were first into Anvik early Friday, winning the Iditarod’s First Musher to the Yukon Award. Anvik is about 510 ...