Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Temple vs. Cincinnati live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch AAC Tournament

By FTW Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxkUZ_0lEkcoOq00

The Temple Owls will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats in the quarterfinals of the AAC Championship on Friday afternoon.

Temple is looking to snap a four-game road losing streak after falling to Tulane in their last game by one point. As for Cincinnati, they are coming off a big 97-74 win over SMU as they look to continue that momentum coming into today’s matchup.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Temple vs. Cincinnati

  • When: Friday, March 10
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Temple vs. Cincinnati (-5.5)

O/U: 140.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'We're losing out': March Madness brings renewed calls for new Cincinnati arena
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members
Highland Heights, KY1 day ago
Insults That Only Make Sense in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Popular Eatery Named Ohio's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bar Crawl Cincinnati St. Patrick's Celebration
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Best Restaurants No. 10: The Precinct
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Cincinnati native running for president wants to revive the country's 'identity'
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Petition Calls on Xavier University to Kick Joe Deters Out of the Classroom
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Two Cincinnati-area Men Plead Guilty to Illegally Flying Drones Over Professional Sporting Events
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati's newest distillery plans summer opening
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati Music Festival's Thursday lineup to celebrate 50 years of hip hop
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
The ribbon is officially cut on Cincinnati's new Playhouse in the Park
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
22 Badass Women From Cincinnati Who Made History
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Congratulations! WLWT's Kelly Rippin and husband welcome second baby boy
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Downtown Cincinnati hotel names executive chef
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Ohio Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Cincinnati, OH8 days ago
Wild cat in care at the Cincinnati Zoo after testing positive for cocaine
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
A Lost Chapter From Cincinnati’s Irish History: The Sad Saga Of Dublin Street
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Traffic alert: Snow showers causing problems on major roadways across Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “St. Pitties Day” dog adoption
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cocaine Cat: Wild Cat in Cincinnati Found with Cocaine in its System
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Multiple people injured in crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Hundreds without power after crash brings down lines in North Avondale
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Human remains found on NKU's campus may have been there for years, spokesperson says
Highland Heights, KY2 days ago
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Colerain Township, OH2 days ago
83-year-old man grazed by bullet at Ohio eatery stays for dinner, restaurant manager says
Colerain Township, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy