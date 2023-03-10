Temple vs. Cincinnati live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch AAC Tournament
By FTW Staff,
5 days ago
The Temple Owls will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats in the quarterfinals of the AAC Championship on Friday afternoon.
Temple is looking to snap a four-game road losing streak after falling to Tulane in their last game by one point. As for Cincinnati, they are coming off a big 97-74 win over SMU as they look to continue that momentum coming into today’s matchup.
This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy ofTipico Sportsbook.Odds last updated Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Temple vs. Cincinnati (-5.5)
O/U: 140.5
