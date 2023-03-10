Tennessee vs. Missouri live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch SEC Tournament

The SEC quarterfinals continue on Friday afternoon with a matchup between the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers and the fourth-seeded Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee comes into this game with a record of 17-14 overall and a conference record of 9-9. They have had an up-and-down season, but they showed their potential in the previous round of the tournament when they defeated Ole Miss by 15 points. Meanwhile, Missouri has had a solid season with a record of 20-11 overall and a conference record of 10-8. They earned a bye in rounds one and two of the tournament thanks to their fourth-place finish in the SEC this season.

Tennessee vs. Missouri

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. Missouri (-5.5)

O/U: 138.5

