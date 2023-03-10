Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee vs. Missouri live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch SEC Tournament

By FTW Staff,

5 days ago
The SEC quarterfinals continue on Friday afternoon with a matchup between the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers and the fourth-seeded Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee comes into this game with a record of 17-14 overall and a conference record of 9-9. They have had an up-and-down season, but they showed their potential in the previous round of the tournament when they defeated Ole Miss by 15 points. Meanwhile, Missouri has had a solid season with a record of 20-11 overall and a conference record of 10-8. They earned a bye in rounds one and two of the tournament thanks to their fourth-place finish in the SEC this season.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Tennessee vs. Missouri

  • When: Friday, March 10
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. Missouri (-5.5)

O/U: 138.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

