Tom Sandoval Threatens To Stop Filming Vanderpump Rules After Scene With Raquel Leviss

Is this the end of the road for Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules ? Allegedly, he’s threatening to walk away from it all if he doesn’t get his way behind the scenes. As if his reputation hasn’t been tarnished enough by the Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix cheating scandal . Now he wants to rob the viewers of seeing the drama play out on TV? That takes some nerve.

Entertainment Tonight originally reported the news of Sandoval’s threats to quit Pump Rules . Bravo’s cameras went up as soon as the cheating scandal started to unfold. As the entire Vanderpump Rules cast came together to drag them , Raquel and Tom filmed a scene together to capture the immediate aftermath. However, a source claims that Tom didn’t like the way things played out in the scene, so he’s asking for a re-do. Or else.

An insider claimed, “ Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it.” The source continued, “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”

Who told Sandoval that he could strut around and make such lofty demands behind the scenes? Even the biggest Bravolebrities can’t pull that much weight. Plus, this cheating scandal is probably the biggest story in the history of Pump Rules . More than ever, they owe us authenticity—especially after we stuck with the show through its struggle years.

Of course, tons of former castmates are emerging back into the limelight to get their two cents into the story. Jax Taylor , who’s famously known as a reliable source, chimed in on Twitter, expressing a similar sentiment about his former co-star trying to duck out of filming . He wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Funny he’s now refusing to film and did the exact same thing when miami girl was in town..”

Meanwhile, Sandoval has put out a series of PR statements, ranging from stoic to apologetic . We’ll see whether or not these threats to quit filming hold any water. Either way, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will be filming soon, and attendance should be mandatory for everyone.

