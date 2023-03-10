Tom Sandoval Threatens To Stop Filming Vanderpump Rules After Scene With Raquel Leviss

An insider claimed, “ Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it.” The source continued, “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”
Who told Sandoval that he could strut around and make such lofty demands behind the scenes? Even the biggest Bravolebrities can’t pull that much weight. Plus, this cheating scandal is probably the biggest story in the history of Pump Rules . More than ever, they owe us authenticity—especially after we stuck with the show through its struggle years.
