Gisele Bündchen’s Stunning Acrobatic Photoshoot Proves She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet

Gisele Bündchen Arezzo/MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gisele Bündchen is back where she belongs; modeling in fashion campaigns that prove why she’s been the highest-paid supermodel for years. Now that she’s put her Tom Brady divorce behind her, the 42-year-old fashion icon is ready to show her fans what this exciting next stage is all about.

Her latest campaign for Arezzo footwear is showing just how good Bündchen feels to be back in front of the camera — she looks confident and sexy. Her athletic body takes a spin as she pops a few curvy poses as a pole dancer. Her long legs are enveloped in knee-high black boots as her plunging V-neckline bodysuit hugs every curve. And we absolutely love the long extensions in her blonde hair — it gives her such a strong, powerful look.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen for Arezzo footwear campaign. Arezzo/MEGA.

Another snapshot shows the mom of two rocking a silver-fringe bodysuit where she struts and strides confidently in front of a series of mirrors. She pops her toned leg up on a red chair and gives a smoldering gaze to the camera. This is a new era for Bündchen — she’s putting herself first as she navigates a chapter in her life that puts her dreams in motion. It’s something she has talked openly about after spending over a decade raising her kids with the former NFL star.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen for Arezzo footwear campaign. Arezzo/MEGA.

She doesn’t regret those years she stayed at home while Brady was on the football field, but it’s her time to shine now. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” Bündchen told ELLE in 2022. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.” That fire that made the supermodel famous in the first place is back — and Bündchen is ready to serve some fierce looks.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time: