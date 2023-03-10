Time to spring forward and change batteries

Winter may have been a touch gentler this year, but there is still a certain excitement about the approach of spring. Though it's not the official start, this weekend's spring forward on the clocks will make the shift, in most minds.

It's not just about more light in the evenings, though. Moving our clocks ahead also provides a good opportunity to do a little safety maintenance in our homes. And according to the National Fire Protection Association, the notion of simply changing batteries in smoke detectors and alarms Sunday morning is only the beginning.

"On March 12, states throughout the U.S. turn their clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time," the NFPA says. "Many people will use this opportunity to change their home's smoke alarm batteries as well."

But, "today's smoke alarms are not all designed the same," according to the NFPA.

Those with non-replaceable 10-year batteries will begin to chirp when their batteries are low. At that point, the entire smoke alarm should be thrown out and replaced. It is also important to check manufacturer's instructions for each smoke alarm, as replacing batteries might be different for each design.

Test and check carbon monoxide detectors, too. In fact, use the occasion to do a full-house safety check — alarm systems, video doorbells, radon mitigation systems ... you get the idea.

"Now is a good time to check them," Willard Fire & Rescue Chief Joe Reiderman said. "If they are having an issue getting the batteries changed we will help them. No problem. And if they get detectors we will help install them. If people are in financial troubles we can get them detectors."

Warmer, brighter days may be just around the corner, but be sure to use the opportunity presented by setting our clocks forward an hour to make sure those days are a little safer, too.