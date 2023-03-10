Open in App
Athens, GA
Georgia Bulldogs featured as answer to question on 'Jeopardy!'

By Joe Vitale,

5 days ago
If you’re a Florida,

, Alabama, Auburn or Georgia Tech fan, you’re probably getting pretty tired of hearing about how the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back reigning national champions.

It’s everywhere you look. And on Thursday, it was even featured as answer to a question on ‘Jeopardy!’.

“Who are the Georgia Bulldogs?” would have been the correct answer to Thursday night’s Jeopardy clue that read: “This SEC school won the 2023 NCAA Football Title Game in Convincing Fashion with a 65-7 Drubbing of TCU”

Georgia strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair tweeted the question on Thursday.

