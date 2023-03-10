Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkmkB_0lEkIMfE00
1 of 2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins.

The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons.

Gurriel adds infield depth, and the Marlins could look for him to add offense for a team that ranked in the bottom five in runs and slugging in 2022.

Born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel has a career .284 batting average.

It’s unclear where the Marlins could use Gurriel. Miami acquired 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez from Minnesota to play second base and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to center field.

Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop. Iglesias, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, has a .279 batting average. and .982 fielding percentage over 11 major league seasons. He has played for six teams.

Both players were to join the Marlins on Friday at their spring training facility. Miami opens the season on March 30 at home against the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal
Tulsa, OK1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucs' Keller gets opening day nod -- and a bottle of bubbly
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure’s son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX8 hours ago
NTSB: Wing parts from air ambulance fell far from wreckage
Stagecoach, NV1 hour ago
EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA47 minutes ago
Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player
Indian Wells, CA28 minutes ago
Company gets closer to raising $1.1B it needs for mine
Omaha, NE1 hour ago
Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes
Stanford, CA47 minutes ago
O'Ward not dwelling on issue that cost win in IndyCar opener
Saint Petersburg, FL23 minutes ago
Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors
Mankato, MN58 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy