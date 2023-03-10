Phoenix
Change location
See more from this location?
Phoenix, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area March 10-13
By Queen Creek Sun Times Staff,5 days ago
By Queen Creek Sun Times Staff,5 days ago
Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 10-13, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT)....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0