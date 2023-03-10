Open in App
Braintree, MA
CBS Boston

Driver arrested in deadly I-93 crash was racing at 120 mph, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers have arrested the 19-year-old they say is responsible for killing a driver on I-93 in Braintree while racing another vehicle on the interstate last month.

Hedweens Quetant was arrested by troopers Wednesday afternoon at his home in Roslindale where he was taken to the Milton Barracks and booked on five charges: manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, and witness intimidation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnoeC_0lEk9SQQ00
Hedweens Quetant, 19, was arrested on five charges after allegedly causing a fatal crash on I-93 last month. Massachusetts State Police

According to police, Quetant was speeding down the north side of the interstate at 120 miles per hour at around 9 p.m. on February 19 when his Honda Civic hit the passenger side of the Chevy Tahoe driven by Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson. The crash caused both cars to go off the right side of the highway, ejecting Wojdag from his vehicle and injuring his two passengers — a 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy.

"At the time of the crash, evidence suggests the suspect was racing another, as yet unidentified, vehicle," police said in a statement.

Braintree Fire and EMS responded to the crash, performing life-saving measures on Wojdag who died at the scene. His passengers were taken to South Shore Medical Center from the scene.

"I would just like people to know that he was an incredible husband, father and friend. Any help in identifying those responsible would be greatly appreciated," a family spokesperson for Wojdag said.

Quetant and his four passengers — all between 18 and 20 years old — were not injured in the crash.

When interviewed by officers at the scene, police say Quetant made claims that were "contradicted by witness statements, electronic evidence, and physical evidence obtained by investigating Troopers."

Following his arrest on Wednesday, Quetant was arraigned in Quincy District Court and held on a $25,000 cash bail.

Investigators are still working to identify the driver of the vehicle Quetant was allegedly racing.

