Suki Waterhouse Brought A Fake Gun To Her Deadpool 2 Audition. It Did Not Go Well

Suki Waterhouse stars in one of the most highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations on the 2023 TV schedule , Daisy Jones And The Six . But at one time, the successful English model, actress, and singer was being considered for a role in Deadpool 2 . If you ask the performer, it was one decision to bring a fake gun to the callback audition that cost her the role.

During a recent interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked the Killers Anonymous actress if she has ever auditioned for a superhero movie. Waterhouse said she went out a few times for the part of Domino in the Merc with the Mouth’s second adventure, but she was thrown off her game after her bag was searched and a prop firearm was confiscated by studio security. She said:

I think I did Domino, and I remember I went back for a callback for that, and I bought a fake gun with me because I had to put it up to someone’s head. And then my bag got searched on the lot of the studio, and they took it away, which really threw me off!

The role of Domino ultimately went to the exceptionally talented Zazie Beetz, who has spoken very openly about her desire to return to the character in follow-up movies. It’s fun to wonder, “what if,” but it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the part of the X-Force member with a penchant for luck.

While Suki Waterhouse might not have landed the Deadpool role or be set to star in any upcoming superhero movies (yet. There’s still plenty of time), things seem to be going just fine for her and her career. The actress plays band keyboardist Karen (Karen Karen) Sirko in the mostly well-received Rock’n Roll Amazon Prime Fable . The series, which tells the rise and fall of a fictional 70s rock band, currently sits with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 73% Fresh from critic reviews.

Waterhouse recently said her part in Daisy Jones And The Six has been vital in helping her find the confidence to pursue her music career. It's clear she is finding her style and voice when it comes to her music, even dropping a single titled “To Love, " performing live and posting her amazing outfits from the shows on Instagram (which are just as cool as her plunging, sheer gown from the series premiere ).

Suki’s Deadpool 2 audition is a fun “what if” Hollywood story. But, if the actress does decide to take on another superpowered part, she could always ask her longtime boo, Robert Pattinson , for a few pointers. The guy has been known to wear a cape or two.

