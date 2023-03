Northbound Highway 285 closed at Parmalee Gulch Road after semi rollover 00:24

One northbound lane of Highway 285 remained closed on Friday evening at Parmalee Gulch Road. A semi rolled over at mile marker 246, that's one mile south of Morrison.

What caused the rollover crash is being investigated. Both directions of Highway 285 were closed for a time after the rollover. Southbound lanes reopened before 1 p.m. Friday.

One northbound lane reopened before 6 p.m. and traffic was getting through but there were significant delays in the area.