Rome News-Tribune

South Meadows development may be ready for tenants this summer

By Adam Carey,

4 days ago
Looking into the South Meadows development in South Rome on Pollock Street showing a mix of four- and six-unit townhouses. Once completed, the development will hold 80 affordable units, projected to start at $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom apartment to over $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom. Adam Carey

The South Meadows development on Pollock Street in South Rome is nearing completion and might be ready for tenants as early as late summer, sources say.

The South Rome Alliance held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $22 million community in January of 2022 on Pollock Street, where the old Curtis Packing plant once stood.

“We are excited to be reaching the conclusion to a multi-year project to build South Meadows Apartments, a new affordable housing community in South Rome,” said South Rome Alliance Board Chairman Gary Waters. “It’s part of our continued efforts to transform South Rome into a thriving mixed-income neighborhood under the purpose-built model.”

Once completed, the development will hold 80 units, projected to start at $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom apartment to over $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom.

The location on Pollock Street had long been on the radar for redevelopment and the idea has been in the works for over a decade. Discussions regarding the plans for the old factory space have taken place for over 15 years.

A push by the Alliance backed by the city as well as developers and an urban investment initiative by financial giant Goldman Sachs made it happen. Of the $22 million price tag $17 million will be funded through tax credits, which have been purchased through the firm’s One Million Black Women initiative.

“It’s been a long time coming,” City Manager Sammy Rich said during the groundbreaking in Jan. 2022.

He talked about numerous meetings concerning the property dating back to when he came in as the role of assistant to former city manager John Bennett in 2006.

The project has been a pubic-private partnership since its inception, with private investors like Greg Sumner, J.C. Abdou and Mark Sidwell paying to have the dilapidated packing plant demolished. Rich also thanked those investors individually during the groundbreaking.

The buildings are being constructed by North Carolina-based Laurel Street — the firm that has brought housing developments like Burrell Square, McCall Place and Etowah Bend to the area.

When completed, the development will feature a mix of four to six unit, two story townhomes as well as a three story apartment-style building containing 24 units.

Currently, all structures except for two four- to six-unit townhomes have been built, and are in various stages of completion, as well as a fitness area and playroom.

