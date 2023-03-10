Open in App
Ada County, ID
Idaho Press

Public records explain former Boise City Councilmember's campaign finances

By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS,

5 days ago

In an email to Ada County officials, former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez explained her campaign finance funds as reimbursements to herself for her phone bill, meals or gifts for volunteers and office supplies.

The email, obtained by the Idaho Press via a public records request, was in response to questions from Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler, who asked her to explain payments to herself, the amount of food she purchased and money spent at vendors that “we do not typically see involved in campaign finance reporting,” such as Lit&Co. Candles and Rite Aid.

“I have purchased both refreshments and meals for volunteers or when I am meeting with my constituents,” Sánchez responded in the Feb. 6 email. “While some might consider these expenses out of the ordinary, I am spending significant time meeting with constituents and volunteers and I use my campaign money appropriately for those meetings.”

Earlier this year, questions were raised about Sánchez’s campaign finances after she spent over $14,000 in 2022, a non-election year , including nearly $4,000 on food. None of the other Boise city councilmembers spent more than $3,400 total.

Ada County has since determined that her spending complied with Idaho law.

But there’s been little clarity about how the county came to that conclusion. The email helps shine a light onto how Sánchez was spending her money.

Five payments of $61.50 to herself were related to her campaign or responsibilities as an officeholder to reimburse herself for a portion of the phone bill that she uses as a councilmember, she said in the email.

A payment of $906 was to reimburse herself for the cost of replacing a work phone, the email said. And another payment of $57.19 was to reimburse herself for gas.

In response to the question about vendors not typically involved in campaign finance, she said, “These purchases were related to my work as a candidate or officeholder, whether they were gifts for volunteers, or services or products I have used in the course of conducting business as an officeholder,” Sánchez said in the email.

She explained that purchases at Family Dollar and Target were for office supplies, Best Buy was for computer supplies, the Ada County Landfill was for disposing of campaign items she no longer needed and Smart Fix and T-Mobile were for phone supplies. She spent money at Rite Aid for event supplies. Her purchases at Erica Alfaro Design, Hyde and Seek and Lit&Co. Candles were gifts for volunteers.

Sánchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The expenditures made in 2022 were in compliance with these guidelines,” Sánchez p reviously told the Idaho Press . “As the only renter serving on the Boise City Council, I am beyond grateful to my campaign donors for ensuring that I have the necessary resources to be an effective public servant.”

Sánchez lost her council seat when she inadvertently moved out of her district at the end of 2022. She is currently a finalist to be reappointed to that seat .

Sánchez filed her February report on Friday. She reported spending around $118 on herself, $2,000 on the Idaho 97 Project co-founder Emily Walton for management and $20.45 on Java Hyde Park, among other things.

Comments / 0
