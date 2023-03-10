Open in App
Samsung launches budget Galaxy M14 with a 50MP rear camera and massive battery

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar,

5 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung Galaxy M14 launches in Ukraine.
  • The budget handset has a 90Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.
  • The Galaxy M14 comes in two storage variants and starts at ~$222.

Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone under its Galaxy M series in the Ukrainian market. The device is dubbed Galaxy M14 and starts at UAH 8299 (~$222) for the base variant.

As noted by MySmartPrice , the Galaxy M14 is a 5G-capable budget device that offers a 6.6-inch Infinity-V LCD display. It comes with Full HD+ resolution and supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M14 is powered by a fairly mid-range Exynos 1330 processor, accompanied by Mali G68 GPU, for graphics. It comes in two storage variants featuring 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage. The device also supports external microSD for up to 1TB.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Despite being a budget device from the company, it equips a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP primary camera next to two 2MP lenses acting as depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the Galaxy M14 relies on a 13MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy M14 draws power from a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity that supports Samsung’s proprietary 25W fast charging solution. The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, support for Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Lastly, the device whips with Android 13-based One UI out of the box.

As for pricing, the Galaxy M14 starts at UAH 8299 (~$224) for the 4GB+64GB model and UAH 8999 (~$244) for the larger 6GB+128GB variant. Though the current availability of the device is limited to Ukraine, considering the previous Galaxy M series releases, we can expect to see the device in other regions, including India.

