Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Files 'Objection’ After Pop Star’s Estate Asks Judge To Approve Secret Deal

Michael Jackson ’ s mother Katherine has filed a confidential objection to a request by the late pop star’s estate in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Katherine, 92, and her lawyer have asked a court to seal records pertaining to their “objection” to a recent filing by Michael’s estate.

Katherine asked that her motion be sealed by the court because it “contains sensitive information regarding Ms. Jackson’s family and private life.”

Her lawyer argued that if the filing was made public it would lead to this “sensitive information being widely disseminated in the media.”

Further, he said, “Because of Michael’s fame , his surviving family remains in the public eye , facing intense media scrutiny. The family’s affairs are reported in tabloids and spread across the internet.

Katherine then filed a 7-page objection under seal.

Katherine said the objection was to a recent motion brought by Michael’s estate, which is run by John Branca and John McClain . The motion in question was filed by the estate on November 16, 2022, and asked the court to approve a secret business transaction.

In their motion, Branca and McClain asked the court to approve a “proposed transaction.” They said they “now have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”

The executors filed the details of the deal under seal. However, they noted, “The executors believe they have the power and authority to enter into the Proposed Transaction pursuant to the Order Authorizing Operation of the MJJ Business as the Proposed Transaction is within and in furtherance of the operation of the MJJ Business, as well under Michael Jackson’s will.”

In their filing, the estate explained they were put in charge following Michael’s death on June 25, 2009. The beneficiaries of the estate are Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket. Michael’s will also provided his mother Katherine with support for the rest of her life.

The estate and Katherine have appeared on the same page for years.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the estate is involved in a separate legal battle with LaToya Jackon ’s ex, Jeffree Phillips .

The estate accused Jeffree of stealing over $1 million worth of Michael’s personal property in the days after his death. He denied the accusations and claimed Katherine instructed him to remove the property.

A judge recently ordered Katherine would NOT have to sit for a deposition. Her lawyers claimed it would be difficult for her to be grilled about her late son’s final days.