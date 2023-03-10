Open in App
Silverton, CO
OutThere Colorado

Get to mountains "sooner rather than later": 40 inches to hit Colorado resort

By Spencer McKee,

5 days ago
Image: National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is urging weekend mountain travelers to arrive at their destination "sooner rather than later" ahead of winter weather that's expected to dump 24 inches of snow or more in some parts of Colorado.

The heaviest snow totals are expected to fall between Friday night and Saturday morning, though snow showers should continue through Sunday.

According to OpenSnow.com, Silverton Ski Area will likely about 40 inches of snow over the next five days, with Wolf Creek Ski Area not far behind with a prediction of 38 inches.

As a result of the incoming weather, a winter storm warning has been issued for much of western Colorado, along with parts of the Front Range.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast and weather alerts on the National Weather Service website here.

