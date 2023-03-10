Chiefs Legend Otis Taylor Has Died At 80

Kansas City legend and Chiefs Hall of Famer Otis Taylor has passed away, the team announced on Friday.

He was 80 years old.

Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, logged 7,306 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career. He currently holds the record for most receiving yards by a Chiefs wideout.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released a statement this Friday in response to the saddening news.

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization is saddened by the passing of Otis Taylor. My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis' wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing," Hunt said.

"Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise. He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis' legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame."

Taylor was inducted into the Kansas City franchise's Hall of Fame in 1982 after playing for the team from 1965-1975.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Taylor's family and friends during this time.