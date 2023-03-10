Look: Sauce Gardner Fuels Odell Beckham, Jets Rumors With Viral Tweet

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a new NFL team.

After missing the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI, the big-name wide receiver is holding a workout for teams on Friday to show that he's back to full health.

One of the squads that has been rumored to be interested in adding Beckham: the New York Jets.

Star Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner added fuel to those rumors on Friday when he tweeted a screenshot of himself on a FaceTime call with Beckham.

Gardner, the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been a vocal recruiter for the Jets, repeatedly tweeting overtures at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom the Jets are trying to land in a trade.

If the Jets are able to land both Rodgers and Beckham, the rest of the NFL would surely take notice. The New York offense already includes wideout Garrett Wilson, the offensive rookie of the year, as well as promising young running back Breece Hall.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He showed signs of his early-career explosiveness with the Rams, catching 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games.

Other suitors for his services figure to include the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

While free agency opens for the rest of the NFL next week, Beckham is free to sign with a team at any time, so we could know where he will play next season in the coming days.