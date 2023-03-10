Enjoy The Sights and The Sports in West Palm Beach

Looking to go on a fun trip to a sunny locale with a lot to do? Then book a trip to The Ben in West Palm Beach to enjoy some sun and some sports.

Sometimes, we just need to get away. Work can be a pain in the neck and our responsibilities outside of work can wear us down. The weekends at home just don't cut it. A vacation can sometimes be the only cure for what ails us. And if you are looking for a good place to go on vacation, you can't go wrong with Florida. Especially if you're into sports. Because you can fly on down to The Palm Beaches and take part in plenty of sporting events while taking in the sun at the amazing resort that is The Ben .

We can say all of that from personal experience because we personally experienced it. Being able to take a trip for a few days and get but a taste of what West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas have in store for us was an absolute delight. Even the actual part of the trip where we have to get down there was a breeze. Flying in from New York to West Palm Beach was as easy as can be.

After taking a quick and easy flight down to the destination, we made our way over to the amazing hotel that is The Ben . It's a quick trip from the airport to the hotel, so that was also pretty damn easy on us. Once we got there, we were really taken aback by the location. It was even more alluring and appealing than we could have imagined. And that was before we even stepped inside.

Once inside, we were even more impressed with the hotel. You got a lavish lobby with plenty of space to sit and relax. There are even chess boards down there to pass the time if you like. When you walk in, on the right is a fantastic little eatery called Proper Grit . We'll get back to it in a bit, but having a restaurant in the hotel makes things a lot easier for you if you're too tired from all the fun to head out for food.

Directly in front of you as you walk into the hotel is the front desk. Checking in is easy and you will have a fantastic experience with the staff. Once you get your room key (which is a wristband with a scanner on it), you head on up to the room which will once again knock you out. A gorgeous room with a stunning bathroom, an extremely comfortable bed, and a fantastic view. The vacation is off to an amazing start.

If you're down there for sports, boy howdy is there a lot of options for you . But on this trip, we focused on one sport. One sport in two different areas. For we love baseball and there's a good deal of baseball for you to roll with on this trip. A quick drive away from The Ben are two different stadiums that are the home to 4 major league baseball teams for Spring Training and then the rest of the year it is the site for Minor League Baseball. And we got to spend time at both of them.

One day, we got to spend a day at the Ballpark of The Palm Beaches , which is the spring training site for the Washington Nationals and The Houston Astros. That day, we got to see the Astros play the New York Mets in a game. Which was an absolute delight. The stadium is a charming little spot that has a low-key atmosphere befitting a spring training game. There's food and drink for you to enjoy. But the main event is the game and you will have a great time watching the game in such a charming stadium.

Much like the Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, you have Roger Dean Stadium in nearby Jupiter. The home of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, it's very charming and low-key, allowing you to fully invest in the game. But for that game, we got to do more than just watch the Marlins play the Cardinals. We actually got to fulfill a lifelong dream of ours and throw out the opening pitch. An amazing day got even better.

Now, sports isn't all you can do down in West Palm Beach and Jupiter. There's a lot of shopping and a lot of restaurants. You can spend so much time just walking around, taking in the amazing shops and bars scattered about. Not to mention the great beaches. And on the roof of The Ben , you can even spend your days by the pool. Because there's a gorgeous pool on the roof, giving you a pool with a gorgeous view as you relax.

On this trip of ours, we had a lot of good food. Good food is bountiful down there. As we mentioned above, there's Proper Grit in The Ben . For a great breakfast, you will be in luck. We loaded up in the morning to fuel us during the day. For nightly meals, you can't go wrong with their selections either.

Outside of The Ben , there's great dining as well. So many we barely scratched the surface. For dinner one night, we had an amazing steak dinner at Galley near the hotel. Another night, we had some great local BBQ at Tropical Smokehouse near the hotel (the gator sausage is something else). Then there are the great seafood options (amongst others) at Lucky Shuck in Jupiter. Really, there's so much good food you'll have to spend a week straight working all that off at the gym. But trust us, it's worth it.

For us, that was a great trip. But it was, as we said, only the surface of what is available for you down in West Palm Beach. You can spend a week straight filling your days with things to do and still have enough leftover for another trip. This is our second time down there , after visiting during The Ultimate Week of Sports in 2022. We know we're planning one again. So if you wanna get away to a great spot with tons to do for everyone in the family, then book a trip at The Ben in West Palm Beach today. The only thing you'll regret is that the trip has to end.

Get It: Plan a trip to West Palm Beach at The Ben today!

