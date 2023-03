monrovianow.com

Police Station Gets New Sign; No Street Fair Today; Older American Nominations Open; Veggie Workshop; Youth Soccer; Nursing Job Fair By Brad, 5 days ago

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:. ~ The Monrovia Police Station recently got a fresh coat of paint and new sign. ...