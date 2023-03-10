Sabres Thompson knows he needs to learn how to fight through.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – If you’re looking for someone to hold themselves accountable, look no farther than Tage Thompson.

When the week started, the Sabres were in good shape to make the playoffs. After three losses, they’ve put themselves in a bad spot although they still control their own destiny with the New York Islanders.

Thompson had two assists in the 10-4 blowout loss to the Dallas Stars, but he didn’t score in the three most important games of the season. Thompson is one of the most gifted goal scorers in the NHL, which means he’s getting attention from teams that he’s not used to. He knows he has to figure out a way to produce, despite the extra attention, “It’s just something new, you’ve got to find a way and I will.

“It’s something you face, you adapt, you learn new ways to create chances and I know how I’m going to create chances, just being more responsible in the D-zone, let other teams make mistakes first and then I’ll capitalize on that.”

Thompson is also not happy with how his line has been operating. He said, “I think as a line too at times as of late, we’ve been a little disconnected and I think as a whole team we’ve been a little disconnected, not supporting each other coming out of the zone and I think when we’re all over teams, and have really tight support coming up the ice together, so when we’re doing that, it helps my individual game as well, so I’ve got to give myself mental reminders.”

Yes, for the second time in a week, the Sabres hung their goalies out to face breakaways, some of which were 2-on-0. Thompson said, “I think we were cheating a little too much for offense and giving them too many easy looks and when you get down, you’ve got to simplify and play the right way and we did the opposite, we tried to force things and sniff for offense.”

Thompson is not satisfied with his game this week and said, “You look across the room and you realize you’re letting your teammates down, me in particular the way I’ve been playing, so you’ve got to look in the mirror and be better.”

Don Granato talked about their system is failing because of poor execution and reads and of course turning pucks over and pressing for offense.

He also talks about how impatient they get, especially their star players which only sends them into turnovers and coverage errors.

The Sabres host the New York Rangers on Saturday. Join Brian Koziol for pregame at 4:00 when you’ll hear from Granato, Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson.