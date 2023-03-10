Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WGR550

Sabres Thompson knows he needs to learn how to fight through.

By Paul Hamilton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIhbd_0lEjTPkB00

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – If you’re looking for someone to hold themselves accountable, look no farther than Tage Thompson.

When the week started, the Sabres were in good shape to make the playoffs. After three losses, they’ve put themselves in a bad spot although they still control their own destiny with the New York Islanders.

Thompson had two assists in the 10-4 blowout loss to the Dallas Stars, but he didn’t score in the three most important games of the season. Thompson is one of the most gifted goal scorers in the NHL, which means he’s getting attention from teams that he’s not used to. He knows he has to figure out a way to produce, despite the extra attention, “It’s just something new, you’ve got to find a way and I will.

“It’s something you face, you adapt, you learn new ways to create chances and I know how I’m going to create chances, just being more responsible in the D-zone, let other teams make mistakes first and then I’ll capitalize on that.”

Thompson is also not happy with how his line has been operating. He said, “I think as a line too at times as of late, we’ve been a little disconnected and I think as a whole team we’ve been a little disconnected, not supporting each other coming out of the zone and I think when we’re all over teams, and have really tight support coming up the ice together, so when we’re doing that, it helps my individual game as well, so I’ve got to give myself mental reminders.”

Yes, for the second time in a week, the Sabres hung their goalies out to face breakaways, some of which were 2-on-0. Thompson said, “I think we were cheating a little too much for offense and giving them too many easy looks and when you get down, you’ve got to simplify and play the right way and we did the opposite, we tried to force things and sniff for offense.”

Thompson is not satisfied with his game this week and said, “You look across the room and you realize you’re letting your teammates down, me in particular the way I’ve been playing, so you’ve got to look in the mirror and be better.”

Don Granato talked about their system is failing because of poor execution and reads and of course turning pucks over and pressing for offense.

He also talks about how impatient they get, especially their star players which only sends them into turnovers and coverage errors.

The Sabres host the New York Rangers on Saturday. Join Brian Koziol for pregame at 4:00 when you’ll hear from Granato, Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Mattias Samuelsson.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Sabres ride strong second, third periods to win in Toronto
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Gamenight: Sabres, Leafs scoreless
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
It was like old times during the Sabres win on Monday in Toronto.
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LISTEN: Granato wants players like Tuch to reach to levels to build confidence
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Report: Jordan Poyer to re-sign with Bills
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Detailing contract numbers for McGovern, Harty
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Report: Bills restructure Stefon Diggs' contract
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy