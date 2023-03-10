Sacramento
Sac Fire’s new paramedic trainee program receives 150 applicants in less than 12 hours
By Public Information Officer,5 days ago
Less than 12 hours after announcing for its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) trainee program, the Sacramento Fire Department received 150 qualified applications. The job...
