Sacramento, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Sac Fire’s new paramedic trainee program receives 150 applicants in less than 12 hours

By Public Information Officer,

5 days ago
Less than 12 hours after announcing for its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) trainee program, the Sacramento Fire Department received 150 qualified applications. The job...
