Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
HipHopWired

atmos and New Balance Launch Washington D.C. Retail Collab: The NBSE

By Alvin aqua Blanco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qsuxf_0lEjPFIz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJZsw_0lEjPFIz00

Source: New Balance / New Balance

While New Balance has been enjoying a resurgence of late, real-deal sneaker connoisseurs, particularly those from the DMV , have always supported the brand. So it only makes sense that New Balance and atmos have collaborated on a retail collaboration in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rG998_0lEjPFIz00

Source: New Balance / New Balance

Atmos , a renowned sneaker and streetwear destination, and heritage sneaker brand New Balance are opening The NBSE, which is being touted as an “elevated retail experience.” The spot can be found within the atmos Georgetown store and is officially opening on Saturday, March 11. The name is an acronym for “the New Balance Shop Experience”—think “the Embassy” when you pronounce it as a nod to its DC locale.

Besides being a choice place to pick up some new 993’s, the space will also serve as a community hub for local events and activations. Already in the plans is programming that included panels, resident DJ’s weekly (there is a DJ booth and vinyl records on display in conjunction with a local record store) and personalization options for all the apparel and sneakers on sale. The spaces aesthetics are on point with maple-wood fixtures that pay homage to atmos’ Japanese heritage (it was founded in Harajuku, Tokyo) as well as custom lighting panels to showcase the exclusive New Balance products.

“New Balance and atmos have a storied relationship that dates back many years to both of our Japan teams,” said Mel Peralta, Vice-President of Brand, atmos Global, in a statement. “To be able to launch this exclusive experience at our Georgetown store, in the heart of the DMV and with an area that loves NB like NO OTHER, is really exciting for us as a brand and a team. I think we will bring the DC area a special New Balance focused experience that they will love and hopefully support for the months to come.”

The NSBE will be open on Saturday, March 10 at 11am at 124 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

1. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZlF9_0lEjPFIz00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

2. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdXqp_0lEjPFIz00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

3. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9ps7_0lEjPFIz00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

4. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZXf8_0lEjPFIz00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

5. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFBKk_0lEjPFIz00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

6. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUdK9_0lEjPFIz00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

7. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMvvG_0lEjPFIz00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

The post atmos and New Balance Launch Washington D.C. Retail Collab: The NBSE appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 1 Low PE
Washington, DC2 days ago
Fogo de Chao opens at National Harbor
Washington, DC2 days ago
Over $20,000 in bikes, locks stolen from DC store
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shy Glizzys event in Silver Spring, MD May 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Car crashes into outdoor seating area of Silver Spring restaurant
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
New residential development coming to former Mark Center Hilton site
Alexandria, VA2 days ago
The Ancient Ruins of Chi-Chi’s in Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg, MD3 days ago
Contenders Are Lining Up for the Ward 8 Council Race, As Rumors About Trayon White’s Future Heat Up
Washington, DC1 day ago
WATCH: Young girl dances along to Bowie State color guard performance in heartwarming video
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Black Girls Rock Fest! 2023 Brings Music, a Movie and Black Girl Magic
Washington, DC1 day ago
Non Parking Notes from your Neighbors!!
Washington, DC2 days ago
7 displaced in overnight fire in Northwest DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Overheard In D.C.: Crying In The Club
Washington, DC5 days ago
DC Guardian Angels continue mission to protect community, help reduce crime
Washington, DC3 days ago
Fight leads to shots being fired on Green Line train in DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
Man Found Shot Last Night In D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago
Two Bonus Match 5 Fans Win Four $50,000 Top Prizes
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
24/7 tobacco stores restricted in Prince George's Co.
Largo, MD4 days ago
Closures on Whitehurst Freeway continue as crews clear debris on road
Washington, DC3 days ago
D.C. Carjackers Caught On Camera
Washington, DC2 days ago
Man shot in Northeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Man charged in several attempted carjackings, shooting woman in the face at Wheaton Mall
Wheaton, MD1 day ago
D.C. Police Arrest Burglary Suspect
Washington, DC6 hours ago
'You feel helpless': 2nd Lennar homeowner reaches out to 7 On Your Side for rodent issues
Woodbridge, VA3 days ago
DC's century-old criminal code still stands and so do these weird laws
Washington, DC4 days ago
$10K reward offered in DC armed carjacking; police release surveillance images of suspects
Washington, DC2 days ago
Popular Washington City Ranked Among Rudest Cities In America
Seattle, WA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy