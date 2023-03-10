Open in App
Normandy Park, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in Normandy Park this weekend

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSB4f_0lEjNwtQ00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Normandy Park this weekend.

This Open House has Lot A Beach rights in desirable Normandy Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvKq2_0lEjNwtQ00

This well maintained, two-story home reflects PNW living from the Puget Sound shores, walking trails & sports courts to the high end, solid core doors & natural light kitchen skylights.

Main Level entertaining happens in the open concept Kitchen, formal DR, LR w/fireplace, Family Room & Game Room. Upper Level BRs offer Park & Backyard views.

Primary includes a jetted, walk in spa tub & room for extra closet space.

Flat parcel w/mature landscaping. Wraparound driveway leads to a 2-car garage & adjacent, bonus workshop.

Ideally located near Marvista Park & School, Olympic View Swim Club and minutes to the Light Rail and SeaTac Airport.

This PNW beauty awaits your visit.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Mar. 11: Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Mar. 12: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 19907 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,000,000
  • MLS Number: 2040594
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1974
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,560
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 15,736

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McGbz_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzqWl_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzR2T_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTzD9_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002aKh_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GB5s_0lEjNwtQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2vf3_0lEjNwtQ00

View a video tour of this home here.

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

