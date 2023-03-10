Open in App
Austin, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report: Elon Musk plans to build his own town in Texas

By Abigail Jones,

5 days ago

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Elon Musk set Tesla’s engineering headquarters in California, but he might be planning something bigger for Texas.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal , Musk is planning to build his own town in Bastrop County.

KXAN and KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal previously reported on a partnership between Musk’s team and Lennar Corp. – one of the nation’s largest homebuilders – to build a subdivision in the area for Musk’s workforce. But it appears Musk has more up his sleeve.

New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s vision for the town, which would potentially be called Snailbrook, is “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River where his employees could live and work.”

It’s planned to be built on part of thousands of newly-purchased pasture and farmland in the county, according to the report. That’s near sites for the Boring Company and Space X.

