Sauce Gardner has FaceTime call with OBJ after Aaron Rodgers pitch: 'No. 1 recruiter in America'

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

Sauce Gardner is putting in some serious offseason work to try and help the Jets take the next step.

After making his recruiting pitch to Aaron Rodgers on Twitter earlier this week, and then broadcasting on Twitch with teammates while burning a cheesehead and talking about Rodgers being a Jet, Gardner was back to work on Friday, only this time making his pitch to Odell Beckham Jr., who worked out for teams on Friday.

According to reports, the Jets were among the teams in attendance for Beckham’s workout, and while Gardner wasn’t present, he did reveal on Twitter that he FaceTimed the free agent wide receiver afterward.

“Being the No. 1 recruiter in America is stressful,” Gardner joked when replying to his own FaceTime screenshot of himself and Beckham.

Gardner helped the Jets make a sizeable leap from one of the worst defenses in football two seasons ago to one of the best last season, and earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in the process. Now, he is working to help the offense improve by making two big offseason splashes.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

