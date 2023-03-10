Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Meet Chicago’s Irish dancers: Trinity Irish Dancers perform across the Chicago area

By Ann Marie Welser,

5 days ago

Students at Jones College Prep filled the school's auditorium on Friday to cheer on local Irish dancers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“I think it’s super cool that we get to dance for all sorts of kinds of people. From people in nursing homes, to bars to the parades, to the schools. I just think it’s super cool and fun that we get to dance for everyone,” said Gabby O’Brien.

O’Brien is part of the Dancers with the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance. The group kicked off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a series of performances across the Chicago area.

For nearly 40 years, the dancing group has become one of the most widely recognized Irish dance programs in the world. Shaping the lives of over 10,000 students, Trinity is centered around a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical programs.

The group’s performances began at 8 a.m. Friday and end Friday night at the Ireland on Parade Gaelic Park. O’Brein said she loves being able to share her love of Irish dancing.

“I love teaching other kids the dances because you get to spread your talent and teach them something new,” said O’Brien.

At the end of the group’s performance they taught students how to do traditional Irish dances. Students across the auditorium were eager to join and jumped up to learn how to become dancers themselves.

