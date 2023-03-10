Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Chicago gang member headed to federal prison for life

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report,

5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Chicago man received a life sentence for committing a murder in order to strengthen his position in a local gang, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

A U.S. District judge handed down the sentence to 29-year-old Pierre Robinson on Monday. Last August, a federal jury found Robinson guilty of committing murder in aid of racketeering.

Prosecutors proved that Robinson killed 23-year-old Glen Houston Jr. on Dec. 23, 2014 so that he could boost his standing with the Evans Mob street gang. Robinson shot Houston multiple times inside a Chatham store near 79th and King Drive.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office identifies the Evans Mob, aka “GuttaGang” and Hitz Squad” as a criminal organization with a history of drug trafficking and committing violence crimes on the South Side.

Monday, the sentencing judge also concluded Robinson was also involved in the 2015 murder and attempted of murder of two others, Harmood Dawoudi and DeShawn Danzler.

