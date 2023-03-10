Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

MSU shooting surveillance video shows gunman calmly walking in union, police searching

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago
Surveillance video from Michigan State University shows the man accused of murdering three students calmly checking to ensure there are bullets in his handgun as...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Jackson County man arrested at Metro Airport, charged with sending death threats to staff and students at a Wisconsin university
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Police investigate after two shot in Lansing
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackson man suspected in string of connected Chelsea thefts
Chelsea, MI10 hours ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Weapons charges authorized for Holt student who brought gun to school
Holt, MI1 day ago
Man facing four charges after arrest for shooting in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
MSU shooter motive hinted at in note: ‘They made me who I am today a killer’
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Holt Senior High School student arrested for having a handgun at school
Holt, MI1 day ago
Lansing police say a missing woman has been found
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Jackson County man charged with drunken driving, causing serious injury in crash
Brooklyn, MI1 day ago
Police share updated MSU mass shooting details; note found on suspect released
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Man found competent to stand trial in Egypt Covington murder case
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Security footage shows man who killed 3 Michigan State University students
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
2 injured in stabbing after man was confronted while walking with 3-month-old in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI5 days ago
Homer resident arrested after rescue from frigid Albion Township lake
Albion, MI3 days ago
Family seeking justice for loved one killed in shooting
Saginaw, MI5 days ago
Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust
Madison Heights, MI4 days ago
Lansing police arrest suspect connected to early morning shooting
Lansing, MI6 days ago
Ypsilanti-area Chinese restaurant seeking help through GoFundMe after recent fire
Ypsilanti, MI2 days ago
Lansing police locate person of interest connected to early morning shooting
Lansing, MI6 days ago
Lansing man left homeless after red-tagged home caught fire
Lansing, MI2 days ago
MSP chopper leads to arrest of home invasion, vehicle theft suspect
Flint, MI5 days ago
‘Why? Why? Why?’ MSU shooter asks in newly released letter
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI6 days ago
Local Business Owners Lose Fenton Home in Fire
Fenton, MI1 day ago
Lansing Area Gas Station Says Never Again to Disgusting Bathrooms
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Investigation at Albion College
Albion, MI4 days ago
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy