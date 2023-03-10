2023 Gold Star Award winners announced at Highline Schools Foundation’s Gold Star Bash

In front of a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic supporters, the Highline Schools Foundation presented the 2023 Gold Star Awards Wednesday night at the Gold Star Bash, held at the Burien Community Center.

Eight awards were presented, honoring the outstanding work and deep commitment of teachers, staff, volunteers, and others throughout Highline Public Schools.

“These individuals live out the district’s commitment to know every student by name, strength and need,” organizers said.

And the 2023 Gold Star Award Winners are…

Outstanding Administrator – Jessica Ma, Principal – Highline Virtual Elementary

Principal – Highline Virtual Elementary Outstanding Classified Staff – Brandon Kitts , Bus Driver – Transportation (Bow Lake Elementary)

, Bus Driver – Transportation (Bow Lake Elementary) Outstanding Professional Staff – Anne Marie Littleton , Social Worker – New Start and CHOICE Academy

, Social Worker – New Start and CHOICE Academy Outstanding Volunteer – Patricia Palomino , Parent Volunteer/PTA – Highline Public Schools Outstanding Alumnus – Maya Mendoza-Exstrom , Class of 1999 – Highline High School

, Parent Volunteer/PTA – Highline Public Schools , Class of 1999 – Highline High School Highline Schools Foundation Special Recognition Award – Lolita O’Donnell, Director of Family & Community Partnerships – Student Support & Family Engagement

Director of Family & Community Partnerships – Student Support & Family Engagement Outstanding Rookie Teacher – Gared Contawe , Music Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary

, Music Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary Outstanding Teacher – Beverly Pecoraro, Humanities Teacher – Maritime High School

This year, Highline Schools Foundation received 85 nominations for 65 individuals – including many who were nominated by multiple people – representing 30 programs, schools, and departments throughout Highline Public Schools.

