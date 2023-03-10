Rodón injury means matchup against Giants won't happen

The Yankees signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Giants fans eager to see Carlos Rodón on the mound against his former team to open the season won't have their wish granted this year.

San Francisco is set to open the season against New York at Yankee Stadium on March 30. However, the Bronx Bombers will be pitching without Rodón, who they signed in the offseason with a six-year, $162 million contract.

The ace will begin the 2023 season on the injured list due to a left forearm muscle strain, according to ESPN .

In an interview with NJ.com last month, Rodón ingratiated himself with Yankees devotees but drew the ire of some Giants supporters.

When asked about the differences in game day atmospheres, Rodón said, "The fans here want to win. They care. They care a lot. Giants fans are invested, but not like in New York."

"Win or lose, you're not going to get booed in San Francisco," he added.

Giants fans will have to wait for their chance to either prove or dispel Rodón's remarks on their home turf.

San Francisco will play its series against the Yankees in New York as MLB's new balanced schedule format requires all 30 clubs to play each other for at least one series in 2023.