Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

Rodón injury means matchup against Giants won't happen

By James SalazarAP Photo/Josie Lepe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AO0Xj_0lEjC3Kn00
The Yankees signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason.  AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Giants fans eager to see Carlos Rodón on the mound against his former team to open the season won't have their wish granted this year.

San Francisco is set to open the season against New York at Yankee Stadium on March 30. However, the Bronx Bombers will be pitching without Rodón, who they signed in the offseason with a six-year, $162 million contract.

The ace will begin the 2023 season on the injured list due to a left forearm muscle strain, according to ESPN .

In an interview with NJ.com last month, Rodón ingratiated himself with Yankees devotees but drew the ire of some Giants supporters.

When asked about the differences in game day atmospheres, Rodón said, "The fans here want to win. They care. They care a lot. Giants fans are invested, but not like in New York."

"Win or lose, you're not going to get booed in San Francisco," he added.

Giants fans will have to wait for their chance to either prove or dispel Rodón's remarks on their home turf.

San Francisco will play its series against the Yankees in New York as MLB's new balanced schedule format requires all 30 clubs to play each other for at least one series in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Report: 49ers sign rival's top defender, who helped eliminate them
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Before the beef: Old clip shows Grizzlies' Brooks once emulated Draymond
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
The amazing saga of the Gran Oriente Filipino Hotel
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
New format for 2026 men's World Cup could bring more matches to Bay Area
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
49ers fan's viral vow to draw Jimmy G daily ends in fitting fashion
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy