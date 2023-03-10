Cubs Make 10 Camp Cuts on Friday Including Top Prospects

The Cubs made 10 camp cuts on Friday, with their three top prospects among the roster moves.

The further into March we get, the closer to Chicago Cubs Opening Day we are. As always, teams continually cut their camp rosters down as the season approaches. In the case of the Cubs, they made 10 camp cuts on Friday. Among those cuts, the team's top three prospects , Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, and Brennen Davis, were reassigned.

As a result, the cuts help shed light on where certain prospects will begin their seasons. As noted above, Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis will begin their season with Triple-A Iowa, Ben Brown, Ryan Jensen, and Miguel Amaya will begin with Double-A Tennesee, and Kevin Alcantara is heading to the High-A South Bend Cubs.

However, what stands out are the four assignments to minor-league camp. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Danis Correa, Jordan Holloway, and Ben Leeper will all participate in minor-league camp before receiving a decision on their minor league assignments.

The Cubs' Opening Day roster will continue to come into focus as cuts are made. Although it will be a bummer seeing the top prospects begin reporting to their clubs for this season, there is zero doubt that some of the names assigned gave Cubs fans plenty to be excited about in the future with their Spring Training performances.

