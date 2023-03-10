Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
On Tap Sports Net

Cubs Make 10 Camp Cuts on Friday Including Top Prospects

By Ron Luce,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuuTd_0lEjBkyS00

The Cubs made 10 camp cuts on Friday, with their three top prospects among the roster moves.

The further into March we get, the closer to Chicago Cubs Opening Day we are. As always, teams continually cut their camp rosters down as the season approaches. In the case of the Cubs, they made 10 camp cuts on Friday. Among those cuts, the team's top three prospects , Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, and Brennen Davis, were reassigned.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As a result, the cuts help shed light on where certain prospects will begin their seasons. As noted above, Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis will begin their season with Triple-A Iowa, Ben Brown, Ryan Jensen, and Miguel Amaya will begin with Double-A Tennesee, and Kevin Alcantara is heading to the High-A South Bend Cubs.

However, what stands out are the four assignments to minor-league camp. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Danis Correa, Jordan Holloway, and Ben Leeper will all participate in minor-league camp before receiving a decision on their minor league assignments.

The Cubs' Opening Day roster will continue to come into focus as cuts are made. Although it will be a bummer seeing the top prospects begin reporting to their clubs for this season, there is zero doubt that some of the names assigned gave Cubs fans plenty to be excited about in the future with their Spring Training performances.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs Top 100 Prospects: No. 1 — Pete Crow-Armstrong

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Cubs On Tap podcast for more Cubs content, updates, and hot takes!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Cubs Veteran Willing to 'Do Whatever' to Make Opening Day Roster
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Cardinals Fans Are Left Missing A Key Pitcher
Saint Louis, MO21 hours ago
Cubs Quietly Sign Promising Lefty Pitcher to Deal
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Report: Bears are close to deal with RT Mike McGlinchey
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFL Analyst Pleads With The Bears To Make 1 Move
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NFL rumors: Broncos snipe Bears for top offensive lineman on monster deal
Denver, CO1 day ago
Chicago Bears Announce Contract For Free Agent Offensive Lineman
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears sign 2-time Pro Bowl LB
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks Goalie Petr Mrazek Exits Early vs. Bruins
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Look: MLB Star Leaves World Baseball Classic With Injury
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
White Sox Update: Hendriks, Cease, Anderson, WBC
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks Sign Former 3rd-Round Pick Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
White Sox Update: Burger, Roster Cuts, Schultz, Bummer
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy