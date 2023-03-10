Open in App
Kennesaw, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Homegrown talent helping Kennesaw State make history

By Sarah K. Spencer - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjZsN_0lEjBeg600

When Amir Abdur-Rahim got the offer to become Kennesaw State’s head coach, he couldn’t accept without first checking with a player he had recruited to Georgia as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

You may have heard of him – Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, native Atlantan and No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“You recruit any kid, and you give your word you’re going to be there, you don’t want to go back on that,” Abdur-Rahim said. “And I’m not saying every coach is like that, but this is a true story. If you get in touch with Ant somehow, he’ll tell you. I called him and I said ‘Hey man, I have an opportunity to become a head coach. But if you want me, if you need me here at UGA, then I’m not going to take it.’ He goes, and you’ve gotta know Anthony, he’s like, ‘Bruh, man, take that job.’ And the funniest part about it, he goes, ‘Man, I’m only going to be there eight months,’ and I was like, ‘You know what, you right about that.’”

The challenges of taking over at Kennesaw State excited Abdur-Rahim, and with Edwards’ blessing, he dove in. One of the first things on the to-do list?

“I literally told my AD, ‘You want to get people in these stands?’ We’ve got to recruit Georgia. We’ve got to keep our kids here,’” Abdur-Rahim said.

In the final season of Al Skinner’s coaching regime (6-26 record in 2018-19), the Owls had three players from Georgia on the roster. Now, that number is up to eight, with three more having played high school basketball in Georgia, and another (forward Demond Robinson) who is from Alabama but played AAU basketball with Edwards in Atlanta.

With the Owls at 26-8, ASUN Conference champions and about to make their first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance, camaraderie among the largely homegrown team has played a helping hand.

“It’s great, honestly,” guard Terrell Burden (Campbell High School) said. “Because I know a lot of them growing up and playing them in AAU. I played a couple of them in high school, so it goes. It’s great, being that I used to compete against them and now that they’re one of my brothers, so I feel like we can go back and laugh and stuff like that. Just being that all of us are from the same area, it just makes it 10 times better.”

Extending outside the roster, playing college basketball so close to home has been extra special for Burden, whose family can drive 20 minutes to see his games.

Going back to Abdur-Rahim’s point about local players helping to fill the stands, the Owls welcomed a Kennesaw State Convocation Center record crowd of 3,805 as they beat Liberty 67-66 on March 5. Now, they await their seeding and will host a watch party at the Convocation Center on at 5 p.m. Sunday as they find out who and where they’re playing in the first round.

“It means the world to me,” Burden said. “I feel like I’m at home. And so I’m glad that we’re bringing back the culture that was once, not lost, but it wasn’t the same. So now that we have that culture, we want to continue to keep it where it’s at. So it feels great. … I feel like I’m always welcomed everywhere around here, so I always want to make people feel welcome for coming to the games. I always want to say hey to any children, any people that come and say hey. I just love the environment, I can’t ask for nothing better.”

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain released from letter of intent, per report
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire wants to ‘get back to winning championships’
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Damon Stoudamire: ‘Georgia Tech provides for me a chance to win big’
Atlanta, GA33 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
You can call Kennesaw State a Cinderella story if you want, but it won’t
Kennesaw, GA22 hours ago
Class 7A blog: Wheeler, Brookwood carve special places in history
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Kennesaw State finds out first round March Madness opponent
Kennesaw, GA2 days ago
Five things learned from Damon Stoudamire’s news conference
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Georgia Tech to play Florida State in Ireland in 2024
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Gainesville North Hall denies Gainesville East Forsyth’s challenge
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
Photos: Georgia Tech introduces new basketball coach Damon Stoudamire
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come out swinging in free agency
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Class 6A blog: ‘Stressful season’ ends with first title for River Ridge girls
Lovejoy, GA8 hours ago
Class 4A Blog: Newcomers Pace Academy and Griffin capture state titles in 4A debuts
Griffin, GA23 hours ago
Jalen Carter scheduled to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day
Athens, GA1 day ago
Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s next head coach
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Allatoona football hires Loganville’s Smith as coach
Loganville, GA21 hours ago
Timberwolves set tone early, trounce Hawks at State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Hall of Famer Tom Glavine set to return to Braves broadcasts in 2023
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons add free agents, but the big issue remains
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Falcons to sign linebacker Kaden Elliss
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Class 3A basketball blog: Sandy Creek’s athletic success continues with boys basketball title
Tyrone, GA1 day ago
Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons building up through the middle in free agency
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Several Atlanta United players called into national teams
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley voted MLS Player of the Week
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Deja News: ‘Blizzard of ‘93′ was shocking start to Atlanta spring
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jury awards Roswell parents $6.1 million after son’s hazing death at LSU
Roswell, GA2 days ago
Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Big musical names coming to metro Atlanta this concert season
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy